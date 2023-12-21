Brighton and Hove Albion manager, Roberto De Zerbi has said the club will not allow injured Tariq Lamptey to join Black Stars for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The 23-year-old who is currently nursing an injury has been named in Ghana’s 55-man provisional squad for the tournament by the head coach of the team, Chris Hughton.

The final 27-man squad is expected to be announced by January 3 by the former Premier League manager.

However, De Zerbi speaking in a press conference ahead of their Premier League game against Crystal Palace later tonight said Lamptey is not available to feature at the tournament due to his injury situation.

The former US Sassuolo manager further criticized Chris Hughton for including the former Chelsea defender in his provisional squad.

“He (Tariq Lamptey) is not available to play with us, so how will he play with the Ghana national team?” the Italian manager said.

“It seems that the Ghana national team coach does not follow the Premier League,” he added.

Ghana, who is chasing to lift their fifth continental title have been housed in Group B for the tournament and will face Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique in the tournament which will be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.

The Black Stars of Ghana will first come up against Cape Verde at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on January 14, 2024, then face Egypt at the same venue four days later and then Mozambique at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on January 22, 2024.

The 34th edition of the AFCON has been scheduled to kick off from January 13 to February 11.

