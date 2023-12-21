President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku says he hopes the Black Stars give a better performance at the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (GFA).

Ghana, who are chasing the fifth continental title exited at the group phase with just a point in the last edition of the AFCON hosted in Cameroon.

The Black Stars recorded a draw against Gabon and suffered defeats against Morocco and Comoros.

With less than a month to the start of the 34th edition of the AFCON in Ivory Coast, Mr Okraku called on Ghanaians to remain supportive of the Black Stars with the hope of offering a better performance.

“Indeed, at the last outing, it did not go well. Everybody in Ghana saw what happened but we are looking forward to a much better outing at the AFCON in Ivory Coast. Fortunately for us, it is happening at our next door and I will call on all Ghanaians to remain supportive of the Black Stars because that is our national team we have.

“Even if the boys are not playing scintillating football, we have to throw weight behind them because that is our national team,” he added.

The West African country, who last won the AFCON in 1982 in Libya have been housed in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

The tournament is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, January 13 through to February 11, 2024.

