President Akufo-Addo has assured the Ghana Football Association (GFA) that he is ready to provide anything the team Black Stars will need to end the country’s trophy drought.

The senior national team has won the AFCON four times with the team winning the last trophy in 1982 in Libya.

The Black Stars has however come close of lifting its fifth continental title in 1992, 2010 and 2015 but ended up as runners-up.

Despite exiting at the group phase of the last AFCON hosted in Cameroon, President Akufo- Addo during a meeting with the leadership of the Football Association at the Jubilee House on Wednesday, December 20 assured that, he is ready to provide anything the team need to succeed at the tournament in Ivory Coast by ending the country’s trophy drought.

“As an avid football fan, I am very much aware of the challenges that confront us, as results have not been good in recent games. But you can count on me for the necessary support,” he said.

“We have some very good talents scattered across the globe, so I don’t understand why we shouldn’t perform in tournaments.

“Ghanaians are obsessed with football, and you have the mandate of ensuring that our game is on the right path. We have the Africa Cup of Nations in a few days, and it is our responsibility to give the technical team and the playing body the needed support to succeed in neighbouring Cote d’Ivoire.

“It’s been forty-one years since Ghana won the Africa Cup of Nations. If my memory serves me right, we have played in a couple of finals in recent times and lost on penalties in 2015. Expectations are very high, so let’s do our best to make this tournament a success,” he added.

Ghana have been housed in Group B for the tournament and will face Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique in the tournament which will be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.

The Black Stars of Ghana will first come up against Cape Verde at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on January 14, 2024, then face Egypt at the same venue four days later and then Mozambique at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on January 22, 2024.

The 34th edition of the AFCON has been scheduled to kick off from January 13 to February 11.

READ ALSO