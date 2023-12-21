President Akufo-Addo has expressed excitement over the results of candidates who sat for the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The President said the good performance proves the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy is working effectively.

He made the declaration in a Facebook post following the release of the results on Monday, December 18, 2023.

“The free SHS is indeed working,” he celebrated.

Despite the widespread jubilation over the 2023 WASSCE, the results of 4,878 candidates who failed to return learning support materials made available to them have been blocked.

In a statement, the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) revealed the subject results of 3,647 candidates have also been cancelled for the offence of “bringing foreign materials into the examination hall.

In addition, the entire results of 839 candidates have also be cancelled for possession of mobile

phones in the examination halls.

The subject results of 4,280 candidates and the entire results of 1,005 have been withheld for various suspected offences

ALSO READ:

Below is President Akufo-Addo’s post: