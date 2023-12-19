The Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition (GNECC) has called on the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to swiftly probe the results of 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) withheld over Artificial Intelligence (AI) answers.

In a statement issued on Monday, December 18, WAEC said subject results from 235 schools are being withheld due to candidates providing AI answers.

But this to GNECC raises serious concerns about the credibility and reliability of the examination process.

“The is a crucial examination that determines the academic future of thousands of Ghanaian students. It is vital that the integrity and fairness of this examination are upheld to ensure a level playing field for all candidates.

“The use of AI-generated answers, if proven true, poses a significant threat to the integrity of the examination system. It undermines the efforts made by hard-working students who rely on their knowledge and skills to excel in their studies,” a statement from GNECC read.

Emphasising it firmly believes in the importance of maintaining high ethical standards in education, GNECC says it is committed to investigating these claims thoroughly and collaborating with relevant stakeholders.

“It is essential to identify any loopholes or weaknesses in the examination process that may have allowed such misconduct to occur. By doing so, necessary measures can be put in place to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

“While it is crucial to maintain examination integrity, it is equally important to protect the rights of individual students involved in this matter. GNECC urges WAEC to handle this situation with utmost care and ensure that no innocent student is unjustly penalized,” the statement added.

The probe GNECC noted will bring transparency and fairness, stating students who have been affected by these allegations deserve a fair opportunity to present their case and defend themselves against any accusations.

“By fostering a culture of integrity and emphasizing the value of genuine learning, we can deter students from resorting to such unethical practices.

“GNECC encourages WAEC to establish a robust mechanism that allows affected students to appeal the decision and provide evidence to support their innocence.”

Meanwhile, GNECC has recommended the implementation of stricter security measures during examinations.

“This includes thorough invigilation, enhanced use of technology to detect cheating, and continuous training for examination supervisors.

Furthermore, it is essential for educational institutions to prioritize educating students about the ethical implications of using AI-generated answers or any other form of academic dishonesty,” the statement demanded.

RELATED: