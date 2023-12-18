The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has explained why it is withholding some results of 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).

In a statement issued on Monday, December 18, WAEC said subject results from 235 schools are being withheld due to candidates providing answers generated by artificial intelligence.

Additionally, subject results for 4,280 candidates and the entire results for 1,005 candidates have been withheld for various suspected offenses.

The examination body has canceled the subject results of 3,647 candidates for introducing foreign materials, such as prepared notes, textbooks, and printed materials, into the examination halls.

Furthermore, the results of 839 candidates have been invalidated for possessing mobile phones during the examinations.

During the 35th meeting of the Ghana Examinations Committee on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, the following decisions were approved:

Cancellation of Subject Results for 3,647 candidates who brought foreign materials into the examination halls.

Cancellation of Entire Results for 839 candidates caught with mobile phones in the examination halls.

Withholding of Subject Results for 4,280 candidates and Entire Results for 1,005 candidates for various suspected offenses, including collusion and the use of AI-generated answers.

WAEC has also taken action against 4,878 candidates by blocking their results for failing to return learning support materials provided by their respective schools.

Candidates affected by this measure are advised to contact their schools for further guidance.

RELEASE OF PROVISIONAL RESULTS FOR THE WEST AFRICAN SENIOR SCHOOL CERTIFICATE EXAMINATION (WASSCE FOR SCHOOL CANDIDATES, 2023

The West African Examinations Council wishes to inform its numerous stakeholders that it has released provisional results of candidates who sat for the WASSCE for School Candidates, 2023 (Ghana Only Version). The Council will make available login details to heads of school to enable them access the results of their candidates.

The results have been hosted online and candidates who so desire may access their results at the Council’s website www.waecgh.org.

The results of 4,878 candidates have been blocked for failing to return learning support materials supplied to them by their schools. Such candidates are to contact their schools.

The Council would like to caution all its stakeholders to be wary of fraudsters who promise to upgrade results for a fee. Candidates are to note that WAEC results are secured and can be authenticated using its results verification system. The WAEC QR code can be downloaded and used to verify results.

PERFORMANCE STATISTICS

A total number of 448,674 candidates made up of 212,453 males and 236,221 females from 975 schools entered for the examination. This figure is 5.8% higher than the 2022 entry figure of 422,883. A total number of 3,404 (0.75%) were absent from the examination.

The performance of candidates with respect to the four Core Subjects is shown in the tables below.

