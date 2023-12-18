Dancehall musician, Samini says he stands by his shut up comment to Shatta Wale over the #PlayGhana initiative.

According to him, Shatta Wale has been advocating for the same agenda, hence it is surprising that he would now oppose the same thing he has been calling for.

The Shatta Movement boss said the idea of giving priority to Ghana music in the country is not feasible.

Though he advocated for the same agenda years ago, he is convinced Samini and his team are leading this campaign to make money.

I am the blueprint la🤣😂❤️ https://t.co/8wcOet7n5g — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) December 17, 2023

This double standards, according to Samini is just an attempt by Shatta Wale to sabotage the initiative he stared since 2017.

“All the grammar from you of all people won’t make me change my stance. #playghana just like we’ve always advocated for. You actually had an address to the nation stating these facts. My submission did not deny the fact that it’s not a new call. Individuals have shared sentiments, but together we are lauder bro. You are a legend in your own right. Time to #playghana in Ghana for who visits Ghana to take Ghana back with them. This one too you say moko hooo lol eiii bandana. Hm.” Samini told Shatta Wale.

All the grammar from you of all people won’t make me change my stance. #playghana just like we’ve always advocated for. You actually had an address to the nation stating these facts. My submission did not deny the fact that it’s not a new call. Individuals have shared sentiments… https://t.co/X3FPmzhQeV — SAMINI (@samini_dagaati) December 18, 2023

MORE:

Kumchacha denies receiving Land Cruiser from Mahama

Publicity stunts aren’t my thing – M.anifest