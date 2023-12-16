The founder of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Kumchacha, has refuted claims suggesting that he was gifted a Land Cruiser by former President John Dramani Mahama.

According to him, such claims are baseless and must be treated with the contempt it deserves.

While asserting his political neutrality, the pastor admitted to voting for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in three general elections.

In an interview on Kingdom FM, Kumchacha clarified his stance, stating, “I want to let people who spew lies about me having taken a Land Cruiser from John Mahama know that, it is not true. I am neither NDC nor NPP, although I have voted for NPP in elections three times.”

He cited how he was accused of taking bribe from then candidate Akufo-Addo to critics the Mahama government during the power crisis known in local parlance as ‘dumsor’ to buttress his point.

According to Kumchacha, people speculated that his criticism of Mahama was influenced by a supposed bribe from President Akufo-Addo because they come from the same hometown (Kyebi).

