Ten persons accused of engaging in land guard activities at East Legon in Accra have appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

The accused persons are also said to have prevented a pensioner from developing her brother’s land.

They are Maxwell Ayariga, Godwin Odocala, Desmond Atambilla, Naah Salifu, Salifu Sumaila, Peter Sarpong, Samuel Kwame Yiadom, Donkor Bright, Abdul Umar Basit and Samuel VifaTordzeo.

All the accused persons have been charged with conspiracy, involvement in land guard activities, and causing unlawful damage.

They have pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Mr Isaac Addo has admitted them to bail in the sum of GH₵60,000 each with two sureties to be justified.

It further ordered the prosecution led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nana Oppong to comply with the rules of disclosures and adjourned the matter to January 9, 2024.

According to the prosecutor, the complainant Juliana Ayayee Lokko is a pensioner and resident of Community 5, Tema.

The prosecution said the accused person claimed they resided in Accra but had failed to lead the Police to their residence.

The prosecutor said in 2022, the complaint’s brother who resided in London, United Kingdom (UK) acquired two plots of land from Nii Kofi Adjei who also obtained the land from the Okpong We family of Teshie and duly obtained a land title certificate from the Lands Commission.

It said for some time now, any time the complainant and her workers went on the land, the accused persons and other accomplices, now at large, would chase them out with weapons.

Prosecution said the accused persons afterward damaged the complainant’s metal gate valued at GH₵12,000 and damaged some parts of the fenced wall valued at GH₵31,300.

It said on December 13, 2023, at about 0000 hours (midnight), the complainant informed the Police that the accused persons had gone on the land.

Prosecution said the accused persons claimed one Francis had asked them to work on the land and they prevented the complainant from having access to the land.

According to the prosecutor, the Police rushed to the land and arrested the accused persons at about 2: am.

Prosecution said the accused persons were escorted to the Regional Police Headquarters and they were cautioned.

It said the accused persons in their caution statement, claimed they were sent to protect the land by one Francis who is now at large.

