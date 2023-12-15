The Third National Vice Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Masawud Osman, has made accusations against the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), alleging political bias and suggesting its effectiveness be reviewed.

Alhaji Osman claims that 60% of the OSP staff are affiliated with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), potentially influencing prosecutions.

He criticised Kissi Agyebeng, questioning his neutrality and called for an investigation into his suitability for the role.

Alhaji Osman further claimed Mr. Agyebeng has significantly expanded the OSP’s staff, yet achieved little results in combating corruption.

He accused Agyebeng of unfairly targeting the NPP, citing the investigation into alleged irregularities at the Customs Division under the current government as an example.

He said the focus solely on auctions from 2016 to 2022 raises questions about why similar events under the previous NDC administration haven’t been investigated.

Additionally, Alhaji Osman criticized the disparity in the OSP’s handling of allegations of vote-buying.

He could not fathom why OSP will probe allegations of vote-buying in NPP parliamentary primaries while no action was taken against the NDC which also engaged in similar acts.

