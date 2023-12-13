A former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Chairman for New Juaben North, Kwadwo Boateng-Agyemang, has advised the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng to resign.

According to him, that will be the best move for Mr Agyebeng if he feels overwhelmed or frustrated by his work.

“The Special Prosecutor should resign if he cannot do the work but it seems resignation is a big deal for people in Ghana. I just wish someone will get up one day and decide to resign for being fed up,” he said.

Chairman Boateng-Agyemang, made these comments on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme following recent concerns by Mr Agyebeng over the increasing trend of dismissive rulings.

Former New Juaben North Chairman

Addressing the media on Wednesday, November 29, the Special Prosecutor, bemoaned the rulings were hasty and fears could hinder the fight against corruption.

The Special Prosecutor now in a dilemma questioned if he should throw in the towel in fighting corruption and corruption-related offences.

But the former NPP Chairman has said he doesn’t think it is necessary for Mr Agyebeng to go about lamenting.

The honourable thing to do, Mr. Boateng-Agyemang added is for the Special Prosecutor to resign.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, on Tuesday, stated that the law establishing the OSP was an act of futility.

