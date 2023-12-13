The Asokwa Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Nathaniel Tweneboah-Koduah, says the upcoming district level elections will record high voter turnout.

He said there will be a high voter turnout because of the interest of constituents to vote against underperforming Assembly members.

According to Mr. Tweneboah-Koduah, the failure to deliver promises could affect voter turnout.

“They expressed willingness to vote this time. You know, to show their voting power to the leadership. Some of them said the promises the assemblyman made were not fulfilled so they want a new face and for that matter, they will vote whatever means possible.”

Speaking in an interview with Luv FM, Mr. Tweneboah-Koduah revealed that, in 2019 though they educated people, they were not motivated to vote because many felt their elected officials had failed to deliver their promises.

However, he is hopeful that this year, there will be a high voter turnout as compared to previous years and anticipates more than 50% voter turnout at the polls during the elections.

“I remember in 2019, we can move to a church and you finish and you see people lining up for questions and they say they won’t vote because they haven’t seen any development in their community. They won’t vote because the promises that the Assembly members made, they haven’t fulfilled it and all that” he said

“But this time around, you go to a community, they have understood the concept of our democracy. So you go to a community and you do the education, they say fine, the Assembly member couldn’t’ fulfill his or her promises but they will vote and then change their assemblyman” Mr. Tweneboah-Koduah added.