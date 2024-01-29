Fire has has gutted makeshift wooden structures at Asokwa Old Town in the Asokwa Municipality of the Ashanti Region, rendering scores homeless.

Citi News reports the fire is believed to have started from one of the structures.

The incident occurred at about 3:30 pm on Saturday and spread through other wooden structures.

The Deputy Ashanti Regional Commander of the Ghana National Fire Service, Rashid Nisawu, said they received a distress call about the incident around 4:08 pm.

Four fire engines were then dispatched to douse the fire whose cause investigation is yet to be established.

The intensity of the fire has been attributed to the presence of highly combustible materials alongside the wooden structures.

Residents who were absent at the time of the incident suffered complete losses with money also lost to the fire.

Others who were around managed to salvage some belongings before the destruction.

Upon hearing the news, some dwellers rushed to the scene but it was late for them to do anything and watch on in despair as the fire destroyed their properties.

One of the victims who is a kenkey seller, Akolpuka Akolberi, said she was nearly caught up in the fire in her attempt to salvage some belongings.

“I overheard people alerting us about the fire, so I stopped what I was doing and rushed to my structure to get my belongings. The fire spread so fast, so I had to run out. My belongings, including cash, have been consumed by the fire,” she narrated.