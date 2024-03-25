Field officers employed by the Electoral Commission (EC) for the 2023 district-level elections have expressed discontent due to the prolonged wait for their payments.

The officers held pivotal responsibilities during the elections, overseeing the training and deployment of over 100,000 officials to 38,000 polling stations nationwide in December of the previous year.

Despite assurances from the EC regarding prompt payment, the officers are still awaiting their stipends.

A contracted presiding officer, Nii Adjin Tettey, highlighted these concerns.

“We are given forms to fill out to provide our bank details. However, whatever work that needed to have been done for months, since December, electoral officers have not heard anything. And it is not only about a particular constituency, but also the whole nation. It is not like one region has been paid and some other regions have not been paid. The Electoral Commission hasn’t released money to those who worked in the field since the last election,” he told Citi News.

