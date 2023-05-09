A 14-year-old boy has died after a massive garbage dump collapsed on him at the Oti Landfill Site in the Asokwa Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

He has been identified as Joseph Anang, popularly known as ‘Paa Kow’.

The teenager was pulled out after two others escaped and rushed to inform authorities about the incident.

The minor was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body has since been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for preservation.

Assemblyman for the area, Elliot Fosu Bannor Jr., confirmed the incident.

He stated that the children were scavenging around the landfill site which has now turned mountainous.

Mr Fosu said the deceased went on top of the debris but unfortunately, it caved in.

ALSO READ: