The Ghana Education Service (GES) has reinstated the interdicted headmaster of Ghana Senior High School (GHANASCO) with immediate effect.

Doughlas Haruna was interdicted after a video surfaced on social media showing some students of the school using toilet cubicles allegedly as dormitories.

The GES in a statement issued dated April 16 by the Regional Director of Education asked both the head and senior housemaster to step aside for a thorough investigation.

“The Headmaster and the Senior Housemaster have been directed to step aside to allow for further investigations into the matter by the Regional Director of Education and report back in two weeks,” the statement signed by the Head of the Public Relations Unit, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, disclosed.

GES, thus, sent a fact-finding delegation to probe and ascertain the truth or otherwise of the allegation.

Following this, many organisations and institutions called on the GES to immediately reverse the decision.

Amongst the organisations and persons were the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) and Builsa South MP Dr Clement Abass.

For GNAT, it said the move by the GES would affect the confidence of the embattled headmaster, Doughlas Haruna.

GNAT General Secretary, Thomas Musah, speaking in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM on April 18, lambasted GES for taking such a decision.

But after a thorough investigation, GES has reinstated the headmaster with immediate effect.

