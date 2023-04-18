The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has expressed displeasure about the interdiction of the headmaster and housemaster of Ghana Secondary School (GHANASCO) in Tamale.

According to GNAT, the Ghana Education Service (GES) rushed in taking the decision.

Speaking to Adom News, GNAT General Secretary, Thomas Musah posited that, GES rushed in taking the decision without recourse to the Regional Education Directorate to ascertain the facts.

The teacher union has called on GES to rescind its decision and reinstate the headmaster and the housemaster.

Mr Musah was speaking on the sidelines of government’s invitation to the union and other stakeholders for negotiations in the domestic debt exchange.

But Mr Musah warned their pension fund is a no-goal area.

He stated that, their position with government on the pension funds with regards to the debt exchange has not changed.

Mr Musah added that, Organised Labour will meet on Thursday April 20,2023 to address the matter.