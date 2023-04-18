A TikTok user, @gabez.lee, has shared a heartwarming video of herself and her husband engaging in a friendly dance battle during their wedding reception.

The video shows the couple facing each other on the dance floor, with the groom watching his bride dance for a few moments before joining in.

The energetic duo entertained their wedding guests with their impressive moves, with the groom putting in extra effort to ensure he did not lose to his wife.

A guest got so excited he joined the dance and sprayed money on the couple.

Prior to the dance-off, the MC asked, “Who is the better dancer?” to initiate the contest.

Many viewers were touched by the couple’s display of love and prayed they have a happy marriage.

Watch video below