A viral video making the rounds on social media shows a groom, who abandoned his bride and opted for dancing with a female guest during their wedding reception.

In the video, the lady, who came to celebrate with the couple, made her way to where the groom was seated, and began to twerk and show some dance moves.

She subsequently dragged the groom to the dance square and whined her waist in a seductive manner.

This prompted the groom to also dance along while his wife and the many guests looked on.

The groom along the line grabbed her waist as they dance ecstatically amid cheers from his male counterparts.

The video, however, didn’t go down well with some netizens who tagged it as a total sign of disrespect on the part of the man towards his new wife.

Watch video below: