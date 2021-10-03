The National Youth Organiser of the major opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has described the report of the three-member ministerial committee that probed disturbances at Ejura in the Ashanti Region as “bogus.”

The disturbance was caused after a social media activist, 40-year-old Ibrahim Mohammed, popularly known as Kaaka, was murdered.

A committee was set up to investigate and provide a report on the killing, however, the Ejura residents and many others including the NDC executive, George Opare Addo, have reservations about the findings.

To Mr Addo, the committee did not put the victim’s death and the loss the family have to deal with into consideration.

“I do not mince my words when we say it is bogus, it is painful when you threat human life like that,” he said.

Aside stating that it did not think Kaaka was killed as a result of his activism but a family feud, the committee also recommended compensation for the family of persons killed during the unrest and others injured.

Speaking on Sɛdea Ɛteɛ Nie on Adom TV, Mr Addo sent harsh words to the committee members, including describing the three members as “a bunch of incompetent people producing a bogus report.”

To him the committee overstepped its mandate by passing judgment or trying to get into the work of the Criminal Investigations Department, which had not been completed

“How does it relate to the police investigation into his murder and how would it even affect particularly, the right of persons who have been remanded into custody so far?”

His comments come after the Justice Koomson Committee in its 55-page report stated: “We accordingly find that the death of Kaaka was not directly linked to his social media activism.”