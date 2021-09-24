A wedding reception full of merrymaking and bliss as the usual template goes turned into chaos after the whole place where the party was ongoing was engulfed in flames.

In a video that has gone viral, the newlywed couple is seen sharing their first dance together as indoor fireworks on the stage wowed onlookers.

The fireworks, however, came in contact with the flammable decorations at the event and that was when disaster struck.

Some of the terrified guests, who gathered enough courage to extinguish the fire, could not contain it as it spread quickly.

The couple and the guests were forced to run for cover.

Watch the video below: