A suspected thief has reportedly raided the office of Bulk Oil Storage and Transport Limited (BOST) at Dzorwulu in Accra.

The suspect, who was well dressed as staff of the oil firm, entered the premises and made away with several laptops and other electrical gadgets and appliances.

Per the CCTV footage, the incident occurred at about 5:17 am on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

BOST, in a statement which confirmed the incident, noted the police have commenced investigations.

The statement also appealed to the general public to help identify and arrest the suspect for prosecution and retrieval of the stolen items.

“He poses a danger to the larger society when left free to roam freely out there.

“Please call the Police or contact BOST on: 030 277 5497 or 030 277 0546 if you have any information regarding this individual.

Thank you,” BOST appealed.