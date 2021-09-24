The Ghana Health Service today, Friday, began to vaccinate Ghanaians above the age of 17 years who have not yet been vaccinated against the Covid-19 pandemic in the Greater Accra Regional Health Directorate.

Aside that section of the general public, individuals who have received just the first jab of the AstraZeneca vaccines will get the opportunity to receive the second dose.

In order to be vaccinated, all eligible persons are advised to take along a valid Photo ID card when visiting any designated centre within their respective regions for vaccination.

Persons due for the 2nd dose of AstraZeneca should also carry along with them the ID card presented for the 1st dose as well as their COVID-19 vaccination card.

The five-day exercise ends on September 29.

