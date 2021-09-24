Six young Ghanaians have been chosen as part of a global choir to join Grammy-winning music artiste Kirk Franklin to re-release his single, “Lean on Me.”

The young Ghanaians, who are part of Compassion International’s child and youth development programme, were chosen to join peers from 24 other countries to participate in the Compassion Youth Choir.

For the past several months, Franklin has been working with youth from all 25 countries on Compassion’s child and youth development programme.

Through virtual auditions and rehearsals, the Compassion Youth Choir, made up of more than 120 youth, ages 11-19, worked with the artiste to record the song, which was originally released in 1998.

“It was an honour working with so many young, talented and gifted kids from across the globe!” Franklin emphasised, “I’m grateful to the team at Compassion International for giving me the opportunity to serve in this capacity.”

The six are 13-year-old Angela, 18-year-old Gideon, 16-year-old Emmanuel, and 13-year-old Henry.

The others are 16-year-old Esther and 18-year-old Patricia.

“I am very excited to be part of this choir. The song is an inspiration to me and my family. I strongly believe that this opportunity will help me in my music career,” says 13-year-old Angela – one of the choir members from Ghana.

During the virtual sessions, Franklin provided vocal coaching, answered questions about his life and musical career, and even taught the group some dance moves.

The music video for the re-release of “Lean on Me,” featuring the Compassion Youth Choir, can be seen at compassion.com/kirkfranklin or on YouTube.

Franklin concludes: “It’s unbelievable that a song like this still resonates with so many people. I pray this version provides a little hope for the people across the globe.”

Fo Yo Soul/RCA Records and Franklin will donate proceeds from the sales and streams of the song to Compassion.

About Compassion International

Compassion International is a Christian child and youth development organisation working to release children from poverty in Jesus’ name. Founded in 1952, Compassion partners with more than 8,000 local churches in 25 programme countries to deliver spiritual, economic, social, and physical care to over two million babies, children, and young adults in poverty.

Ranked Number 8 in Forbes’ America’s Top Charities List in 2020, Compassion is a founding member of the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability and an accredited charity with the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance.

About Fo Yo Soul/RCA Records

Fo Yo Soul Entertainment is a full-service entertainment company based in Dallas, Texas, United States. Established by recording artist Kirk Franklin in 2004, Fo Yo Soul Entertainment is inclusive of Fo Yo Soul Recordings, Fo Yo Soul Productions, and The Franklin Imagine Group.