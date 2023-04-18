UK-based Ghanaian boxer sensation, Seth Gyimah, popularly known as Freezy MacBones, has opened up on his early struggles in life.

This comes after the light-heavyweight boxer brutally defeated veteran UK boxer, Darly Sharp on his Queensberry debut bout.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Sports Nite Show, Gyimah opened up on his struggle when he relocated to the UK.

“When I was in Ghana, I went to school at the Krobea Asante Technical Vocational Institute in Asokore and I was doing construction. So anytime we were on vacation, I bought a shovel and was chasing masons to give me a job to do – concrete or whatever. So that was my job, begging people to have a job,” Gyimah recounted.

“When I came here [to the UK] I was a kitchen porter. I was washing plates until one day after working so hard I got the opportunity to work in the kitchen. One of the chefs did not turn up so the head chef called me to replace him.

“He saw how comfortably and confidently I was doing the kitchen job, so he asked if I wanted to work. I told him I wanted to and he gave me the opportunity to work as a chef.”

The 33-year-old revealed how he was forced to sleep in buses because he could not afford to pay rent and utilities.

“In the UK, I was sleeping in buses because I could not afford to pay rent and utilities, I had to sleep in buses from one station to the other. I had the opportunity to stay with a friend but because I could not afford to help him pay the utilities, I had to leave.”

Freezy left Ghana for the UK in 2012 and started training as a boxer later in 2017.

He joined the sport later than most of his compatriots with just 18 amateur fights with the Darryl bout being his second since he turned pro.

Gyimah also opened up on his love for American boxing great, Mike Tyson.

“I love Mike Tyson, I love the way he beat people, knocked them out and fought in the ring. But I always do me and look up to me. Nobody can be like Mike, he is the GOAT, and he is the best ever. Mike is Mike” Gyimah started.