A boxer representing Imo State at the ongoing National Sports Festival in Nigeria has died in the boxing ring.

Chukwuemeka Igboanugo slumped after the opponent landed a heavy punch to his chin.

During the 86kg duel on Monday, December 5, the boxer fell face flat in the ring and failed to rise up for the remaining rounds.

When Igboanugo failed to get up, the referee ended the fight and declared the opponent winner.

Igboanugo was immediately removed from the ring for medical attention before being rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead before arrival.