Eleven passengers on board a Hyundai Grace car are currently battling for their lives after they sustained varying degrees of injuries in a gory accident at Assin Nyankomase-Brofoyedru stretch of the Kumasi Highway.

The vehicle with registration number AC 1469-22 is said to have burst a tyre after landing in a pothole.

According to some of the injured passengers, the driver lost control of the steering wheel, resulting in the car somersaulting.

A team of MTTD officers from the Assin Fosu Division, led by Inspector Godwin Tsikata, on hearing the news swiftly went to the scene to initiate an investigation into the cause of the accident.

The preliminary investigation conducted by the police revealed that overspeeding is a possible cause of the accident.

Police, as part of their investigation, have visited the injured at the St. Francis Xavier Hospital.

Meanwhile, the accident vehicle has been towed to the police station for testing and the accident scene has been cleared to ensure vehicular movement.