Keke Palmer is pregnant! The actor revealed that she is expecting her first child while hosting Saturday Night Live on December 3.

“There’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’” she told the live audience. “And I want to set the record straight—I am!”

As the audience cheered, Palmer then undid her suit jacket to reveal a baby bump underneath. “I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you, but it’s even worse when they’re correct,” she continued.

“I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low because I’ve got a lot of stuff going on. People keep coming up to me saying ‘Congratulations!’ I’m like, ‘Shh, can y’all stop? I’ve got a liqour sponsorship on the line. Let the check clear, then we can get to the damn baby shower!'”

She concluded the monologue by sharing how happy she is about this new chapter.

“Honestly, this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited,” she said. “Guys, I’m going to be a mom! Even though some people feel a little weird about me having a baby because I was a child actor, I just want to say: Look, I’m 29. I’m grown. I have sex. I own a home. I stormed the capitol on January 6. You know, things adults do! I’m kidding. You all know I’m the same person I’ve always been, and I’m proud of that.

As a matter of fact, when I first got into comedy and I dreamed of standing on this stage, I asked myself: Keke, who will you be? Will you be like a Maya Rudolph? Eddie Murphy? A Kristen Wiig type? And now that I’m here, I can tell you exactly who I am. Baby, I’m Keke Palmer.”

The 29-year-old went Instagram official with Darius Jackson in August 2021, however she’s since deleted the photo from her grid. She has reiterated in several interviews that she prefers to keep her personal life out of the spotlight.

In her July 2022 Glamour cover story, the Nope star opened up about the downside of fame, saying that she’s in the entertainment business “because I love it, not because I wanted to be famous.”

She continued, “Fame is a side effect that I have to deal with that sometimes can be cool and sometimes can be bad. But in between all of that, I’m a human being learning how to set my boundaries and let people know when I’m on the clock and when I’m not. That’s me keeping it real.”