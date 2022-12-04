Kumawood actor, Fred Nana Agyemang, alias Kyinkyina Twan, has been adjudged the best fish farmer in the Atwima Kwanwoma district.

The actor was awarded a certificate as well as other prices for his outstanding contribution towards the development of agriculture, especially fish farming in Ghana.

He received his award at a durbar and exhibition at Deikrom on the Farmers’ Day celebration last Friday.

Fred is owner of Nafaako farms which specialise in fresh, smoked fishes and catfish rearing.

He is the only known Kumawood actor to receive a prize at the just ended Farmers’ Day celebration with the theme ‘Accelerating Agricultural Development Through Value Addition’.