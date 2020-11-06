A 55-year-old farmer from the Jomoro District of the Western Region, Solomon Kwadwo Kusi, has been adjudged the 2020 National Best Farmer.

He received a prize money of GH₵570,000.00.

Second was Nana Kofi Drobo IV, a farmer at Wenchi who received a tractor and some farm inputs.

The third was Mahamudu Mohammed Awal, a farmer from the Northern Region who had a Nissan pickup vehicle in addition to some farm inputs.

Addressing the gathering, prior to the announcement of awardees, President Nana Akufo-Addo congratulated the farmers for their hard work and assured of his next government’s commitment to provide subsidies to enhance their farming activities.

About 135 deserving farmers from the 16 regions were also honoured and received various prizes ranging from farm tractors, motor king, wheel barrows, wellington boots, agricultural inputs and agro-chemicals.

The event was attended by Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, farmers, local and foreign investors and civil society actors.