The journalist who recorded the viral video of some students of the Ghana Senior High School (GHANASCO) in Tamale sleeping in toilet cubicles has shed more light on the situation.

Prince Kwame Tamakloe with Accra-based Rainbow Radio said the video is an excerpt of a project he is working on hygiene and sanitation in Senior High Schools (SHSs.)

Mr Tamakloe speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem explained that, the problem was peculiar in all SHSs except that of GHANASCO which was very worrying.

He claimed the students now share a toilet facility with the community hence cannot fathom why the management will convert a toilet facility into a dormitory.

Even though headmaster of GHANASCO, Douglas Yakubu has refuted the claims noting that they have adequate dormitories for students, Mr Tamakloe maintained his facts are right.

He said the students he spoke to including the Boys’ Prefect confirmed he sleeps in the toilet cubicle turned dormitory due to lack of space.

Mr. Tamakloe added that, he showed the videos to the headmaster before posting it on social media.