First Lady launches Ghanasco’s 65th anniversary, praises school’s legacy

First Lady Lordina Dramani Mahama officially launched the 65th anniversary of Ghana Senior High School (GHANASCO) on Saturday in Tamale, emphasising the school’s legacy of excellence and its role in shaping future generations.

As a proud alumna, Mrs Mahama used the occasion to highlight President John Dramani Mahama’s dedication to education and the transformative power of learning.

The First Lady lauded GHANASCO’s contribution to Ghana, stating, “GHANASCO is more than just a school; it is a community, a heritage, and a training ground for leaders, professionals, artisans, and patriots.” She celebrated the school’s 65-year commitment to nurturing well-rounded young Ghanaians.

Mrs Mahama proudly acknowledged the achievements of several prominent GHANASCO alumni, including Alhaji Alhassan Andani (former Managing Director of Stanbic Bank Ghana), Dr Mohammed Ibrahim Awal (former Minister for Business Development), John Jinapor (Minister for Energy and Green Transition), Alhassan Suhuyini (Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways), legendary footballers Abedi Pele and Kwame Ayew, and Professor Bashiru Imoro Saeed (Vice Chancellor of Tamale Technical University).

Highlighting the connection between the school and national leadership, the First Lady attributed President John Mahama’s effective leadership, in part, to his GHANASCO education.

“He often speaks fondly of his time here, where the lessons, discipline, friendships, and experiences laid the foundation for his leadership,” she said, adding: “His experiences at GHANASCO deeply influenced his commitment to transforming education as a life-changing experience for every child.”

She also reiterated the government’s commitment to education, emphasising initiatives aimed at improving infrastructure, enhancing teacher training, prioritising Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), and implementing further measures to enhance teaching and learning.

Echoing the First Lady’s sentiments, Professor Saeed emphasised GHANASCO’s founding mission to cultivate future leaders, a goal exemplified by the achievements of both President and Mrs Mahama.

The Headmaster, Mr Douglas Haruna Yakubu, reflected on the school’s evolution and urged students to emulate the successes of their alumni while avoiding negative behaviours such as vandalism and drug abuse. He also appealed to the government for assistance in providing essential facilities, including a library, assembly hall, dormitory, and improved sanitation.

The Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, assured the school of the government’s support. Reciting a line from the school anthem, he commended the GHANASCO community and announced that tenders for the construction of an assembly hall and dormitory would be issued soon.

He also pledged to address the shortage of classroom furniture.

Hon. Iddrisu addressed the matter of student discipline, pledging to empower school authorities to conduct searches and impose stringent penalties for misconduct.

He also announced plans to review the basic school curriculum to reinforce the use of native languages as the foundation for learning.

The event was well attended by dignitaries, including Northern Regional Minister Ali Adolf John, John Jinapor, Alhassan Suhuyini, Abu Takoro (Mayor of Tamale), and Alhassan Alidu Jnr (Regional Education Director).

