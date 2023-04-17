The Electoral Commission (EC) has set the by-election in the Kumawu constituency of the Ashanti region for May 23, 2023.

In view of this, the Commission will receive nominations at its Sekyere Kumawu District Hospital between May 2nd to May 5th, 2023.

In a statement, EC said interested candidates are therefore required to download the nomination forms from April 14 to May 5, 2023.

The statement signed by EC Chairperson, Jean Mensah noted that, the filing fee for the election is GH¢10,000.00.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, on 3rd April 2023 declared the Kumawu seat vacant and directed the Electoral Commission (EC) to commence processes for a by-election.

The declaration was on the back of sitting MP, Philip Basoah’s death on March 27, 2023.

On the back of this, the NPP opened nominations from Monday 11th – 14th April 2023 for interested members to pick forms.

Eight members picked the forms but at the end of vetting on Sunday, six aspirants were cleared to contest the election.

The NPP primaries ahead of the by-election has been scheduled for Sunday, April 23, 2023.

Meanwhile, Kwasi Amankwah will contest unopposed on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).