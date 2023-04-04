The Kumawu branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is readying itself for a by-election.

This follows the death of the incumbent MP Philip Atta Basoah last Tuesday.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bgabin has since declared the MP’s seat vacant and directed the Electoral Commission (EC) to put in place measures for a by-election.

Though the EC is yet to comment on the development, the Ashanti Regional NDC Secretary, Frank Amoakohene is optimistic they will snatch the seat when a by-election takes place.

He was speaking to Adom News on the sidelines of its parliamentary aspirants’ vetting.

He called on the people of Kumawu to rally behind the NDC and support them with overwhelming votes.

He noted that NDC can take over the seat with hard work and unity in the Constituency.

Mr Amoakohene also expressed his condolences to the family, the wife and children of Mr Basoah as well as the people of Kumawu.

