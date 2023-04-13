Five New Patriotic Party (NPP) members including the Director of Health Promotion at the Ghana Health Service, Dr Dacosta Aboagye have picked forms to contest the parliamentary primaries in the Kumawu constituency.

The primaries come ahead of a by-election following the death of Kumawu MP, Philip Atta Basoah on March 27, 2023.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, on 3rd April 2023 declared the Kumawu seat vacant and directed the Electoral Commission (EC) to commence processes for a by-election.

On the back of this, the NPP opened nominations from Monday 11th – 14th April 2023 for interested members to pick forms.

The others who have picked the forms so far include; Edward Kofi Osei, Dr Philip Bannor, Ernest Yaw Anim and Ama Serwaa.

Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi was in the constituency to ensure a smooth process.

He predicted a resounding victory for the NPP, adding that, they intend to use the by-elections to deepen its dominance in the region.

Meanwhile, Kwasi Amankwah will contest unopposed on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).