The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced timelines for a by-election in Kumawu in the Ashanti region.

This comes on the back of a National Council meeting held on Monday, April 3, 2023.

A statement signed by the General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Koduah noted that, the primaries will be held on Sunday, April 23, 2023.

In view of this, nominations will be opened from Tuesday, April 11 to Friday, April 18.

Nomination forms will therefore be available at the constituency office for interested persons to purchase.

The race for a new parliamentary candidate comes after the sudden death of NPP Kumawu MP, Philip Basoah.

Mr Basoah died on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, aged 54.

Below is the statement: