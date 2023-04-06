Newly appointed King Faisal head coach, Ignatius Osei-Fosu has assured that he will rescue the club from suffering relegation in the ongoing season.

The football trainer was confirmed as the new trainer for ‘Insha’ Allah lads on Wednesday, April 5,2023.

Osei-Fosu was in the dugout against Asante Kotoko in an outstanding game against Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium.

After 90 minutes of an entertaining game, both sides shared the spoils.

Speaking after the game, Osei-Fosu detailed the rationale behind his decision to accept the King Faisal coaching job.

“The reality is that I’m result-oriented. I saved Dreams FC, and I’m here to save King Faisal, too,” the former Medeama SC and Techiman City coach said.

According to him, his side is also capable of beating Aduana Football Club to the league title at the end of the campaign.

“When you look at the points build up. It’s possible we can win the League,” he added.

King Faisal find themselves 12 points behind the league leaders after 25 games played with nine more fixtures to go until the end of the season.

King Faisal sit 11th on the league log with 32 points and will play Dreams FC in the matchday 26 games at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.