Great Olympics’ Japanese attacker, Jindo Morishita has admitted he is frustrated about his lack of games at the club under new head coach, Bismark Kobi-Mensah.

The 27-year-old joined the two-time Ghana Premier League champions under Yaw Preko from Ebusua Dwarfs.

However, Morishita has not played any minutes in the last three games and did not make the squad for their matchday 25 fixture against Berekum Chelsea on Sunday.

“Well, you know as a player, you always want to deliver value on the pitch and if you are not given enough time, it is always frustrating,” Morishita told Citi Sports.

“As I keep saying, it is not always about myself. It is about the team first so I respect the coach. I trust him and I am always preparing myself to be ready when called upon.

“I always want to deliver a good performance in front of my Japanese family and the Olympic fans in general.”

Since joining Great Olympics in the January transfer window, Jindo Morishita has played five games and completed 90 minutes once.

Morishita will hope to make the squad when Olympics play Aduana Stars in the matchday 26 games away.