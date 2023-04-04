Ghanaians are up in arms on social media with ride-hailing applications over a development which is affecting their cost of using the services.

Over the past two days, various timelines have been awash with screenshots of receipts showing a new charge on some of the applications.

According to some users who patronise Bolt and Uber, the billing started on April 1 and was accompanied by a message.

“Effective 1st April 2023, we have introduced a new fee called the Digital Transport Fee (DTF) which will apply to all rides in Ghana,” Uber Ghana sent to riders.

The company explained that “this fee will be charged on all completed trips, and it will be set a

¢1 per trip.”

Bolt Ghana, however, described the new charge as a flat-rate booking fee “to improve your app and ride experience.

In response to a Twitter user’s inquiry, Bolt Ghana explained that the charge forms part of new regulations instituted by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authorities (DVLA).

Ride hailing service companies, @Boltapp_gh & @Uber_Ghana have both introduced a GH¢1 fee on rides in the past two months with the latter,being the latest.



Bolt – Booking Fee

Uber – Digital Transport Fee



They say this is to ensure riders & drivers get the best value from trips. pic.twitter.com/ZMSEb1VbZ0 — #TomorrowsVoices (@_ohemmanuel) April 4, 2023

In 2019, the DVLA introduced a GH¢60 annual fee for ride-hailing platforms in Ghana. Ride-hailing cars will also undergo roadworthy tests every six months.

This, according to the Authority, was in line with new guidelines introduced by the Transport Ministry, National Road Safety Commission, and Police MTTD.

But it is unclear whether it has anything to do with this new digital transportation fee four years on.

The DVLA is yet to publicly announce the changes in charges.

But social media users are lamenting over the development amid an economic hardship experienced by Ghanaians.

Find reactions below:

Digital Transport Fee (DTF)?



please don’t tell me this GHc1 is another bill from government. pic.twitter.com/Ca8bTQzre2 — just Kwame (@kboakye92) April 3, 2023

Wait oo Digital Transport Fee?? Is that a new Tax in addition to E-Levy or it’s Uber being smart? — Jesse Gad (@jessegad) April 3, 2023

A couple of days ago, @Uber did this. Today, they’ve officially announced that we will be charged DIGITAL TRANSPORT FEE. pic.twitter.com/9K2fOBRy0F — Muftawu Nabila Abdulai (@Muftawu_Nabila) April 3, 2023

We complain about how inconveniencing and unsafe some of these rides are and how these transport companies don’t do much in terms of supporting you when they recommended the driver in the first place.

Instead of introducing a policy on “Digital Transportation” we introduced “Fee” https://t.co/NUmnx3xEPN — Dapper Queen Of Kings (@IvyEnyonam_) April 4, 2023

Ei Ghana my motherland,

so if I pick Uber too I have to pay extra plus my fare. @Uber_Ghana does the Digital Transport Fee go to you or government of Ghana?



I want to know. — Juggernaut (@Tim_timma_) April 3, 2023