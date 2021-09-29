An unmarried Nigerian lady is thanking her stars for deciding to order an online-hailing ride as she hints at finding her ‘missing rib’.

The lady, who shared her excitement with netizens, revealed that her rider arrived rocking the same outfit as herself.

They were both in an outfit made from Kente fabric and black trousers, a sign that the man could be more than just her driver for the day.

Sharing the video, she noted that she feels excited that he’s not married, so she’s safe.

“Guys I ordered bolt and as I got to the driver, I noticed we wore the same cloth. What does this mean? Like seriously thank God he is not married so I’m safe,” she said.

The rider could also not hide his excitement as he watches the ‘drama queen’ take videos of him.