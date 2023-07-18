Rideshare company, Bolt has launched a new feature as part of its in-app safety toolkit, allowing drivers and riders to trigger an audio recording of their trip in the Bolt app if they ever feel uncomfortable during a ride and report it to the Customer Support team.

The feature is part of Bolt’s ongoing investment in upgrades to safety features on its platform.

Other safety features present on Bolt app include identity verification for drivers during registration and ongoing use of selfie AI technology, trip sharing for riders (real-time location sharing with friends and family), and the emergency assist button to help riders and drivers quickly and discreetly alert emergency services when a difficult situation arises.

Bolt can also block customers and drivers who display inappropriate behaviour and offers 24/7 incident support and on-trip insurance.

