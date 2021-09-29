The Ghana Police Service has arrested aide to Prophet Isaac Owusu-Bempah who was recently declared wanted.
The suspect, Bright Berchie, 30, the aide of Rev. Owusu-Bempah, the Head Pastor of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, has been arrested for threats of death.
He has also been charged with offensive conduct and possession of a firearm without lawful authority.
The suspect, the Police disclosed, was seen in video brandishing a weapon and issuing threats of death to Police officers and other persons.
A weapon was retrieved from him by the Police for a ballistic examination and further investigations.
