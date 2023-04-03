The Matchday 25 games of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League games have ended at the various venues with some interesting results with a game left to be played on Monday.

At the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu, Dreams FC were to a goalless game by Hearts of Oak on Saturday.

Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium suffered a 1-0 defeat against King Faisal.

Daniel Oppong Afrane scored the only goal of the game as the relegation-threatened side picked up all three points.

On Sunday, at CAM Park, 10-man Karela United defeated FC Samartex 1996 by a lone goal.

A solitary strike from Richard Berko in the injury time of the first half handed the home side the narrow 1-0 win to secure the win.

Kotoku Royals at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu were held to a 1-1 drawn game against Medeama SC.

The Yellow Mavue side took the lead in the 21st minute thanks to a strike from Jonathan Sowah before the end of the first half.

After recess, Kotoku Royals improved their game in a bid to get back into the game and former Asante Kotoko striker Francis Andy Kumi scored to end the game 1-1.

Nsoatreman FC at the Nana Kronmansah Park were also held to a 1-1 drawn game against Bechem United.

The away side took the lead 29 minutes into the game through Isaiah Nyarko.

Three minutes after the break, Frederick Boateng pulled parity for Nsoatreman FC as both sides shared the spoils.

Accra Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium returned to winning ways as they recorded a 2-1 win over Berekum Chelsea.

The host shot into the lead through Yussif Razak in the 41st minute as Great Olympics went to recess with a one-goal lead.

After the break, Yussif Razak found the back of the net again to put his side into a two-goal lead before the visitors grabbed a consolation goal in additional time through Isaac Kwakye Osei to make it 2-1 at the end of the game.

Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa also returned to winning ways with a 1-0 win over Tamale City FC.

Isaac Mintah struck late to hand the Dormaa-based club the three maximum points to put their Ghana Premier League title challenge on course.

At the Baba Yara Stadium, Asante Kotoko recorded an impressive 4-0 win over Real Tamale United.

Augustine Agyapong broke the deadlock in the 36th minute to end the first half 1-0.

After recess, Kotoko continued their dominance and were awarded a penalty. Steven Mukwala stepped up to convert the spot kick to make it 2-0.

The Ugandan forward, Steven Mukwala bagged his brace in the 64th minute.

In added time in the 90th minute, Brazilian forward, Medeiros De Souza wrapped up the game with a late strike to end the game 4-0 as Asante Kotoko returned to winning ways.

On Monday, Bibiani Gold Stars at DUN’s Park will host Legon Cities with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

Aduana Stars, Bechem United, Medeama SC and Hearts of Oak complete the top four.

Tamale City, Legon Cities and Kotoku Royals sit in the drop zone.

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘

Dreams FC 0-0 Hearts of Oak

Accra Lions 0-1 King Faisal

Great Olympics 2-1 Berekum Chelsea

Karela United 1-0 Samartex FC

Kotoku Royals 1-1 Medeama SC

Aduana FC 1-0 Tamale City FC

Nsoateman FC 1-1 Bechem United

Asante Kotoko 4-0 Real Tamale United

Bibiani Gold v Legon Cities [MONDAY]