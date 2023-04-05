Ghana Premier League side, King Faisal, has confirmed the appointment of young trainer, Ignatius Osei-Fous as their new head coach.

The former Medeama SC head coach replaces Jimmy Corbblah who was sacked weeks ago due to poor performance.

He will be assisted by Godwin Ablordey in the dugout, who guided the team to a vital 1-0 win against Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium in the matchweek 25 as they aim to stay afloat in the Ghanaian top-flight.

| Club Statement |



✍️ | We are delighted to announce the appointment of @OseiFosu_IK as our new head coach



He joins us,having previously served as the head coach at Liberty,Eleven Wonders,Medeama,and Dreams will be in the dugout for tonight game against Kotoko



🟢⚪️ #InshaAllah pic.twitter.com/LQAvVdzCbt — King Faisal Football Club (@KingFaisalFC) April 5, 2023

Ignatius Osei-Fosu is expected to be on the touchlines when King Faisal play Asante Kotoko in their betPawa Premier League matchday 21 outstanding fixture tonight at the Baba Yara Stadium.

King Faisal occupy the 13th position on the league table after 25 games played having taken 31 points from a possible 72 available.

The club will hope the new head coach will guide them further up on the league table at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Osei-Fosu has previously coached Liberty Professionals, Eleven Wonders, and most recently Dreams FC.