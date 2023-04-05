Police in the Eastern region have launched an investigation into the assault on two Kyebi Forestry Division game rangers.

The two managers, Yaw Sakyi and Ivy Amoakoa Agyemang, who were assigned to the Anyinam and Kwabeng sections of the Atewa forest reserve, were allegedly assaulted on Tuesday by staff from the Timber Industry Development Division (TIDD), which is part of the Forestry Commission.

The range managers who were on their way to prevent illegal lumbering activities in the Abakoase community were severely beaten after they requested a permit from illegal lumbers who were accompanied by TIDD men.

Emmanuel Antwi, the Kyebi Forestry Manager, told Citi News that one of the victims has been referred for an X-ray examination.

“One of the managers has been beaten mercilessly and has been asked to do an X-ray after which we will present the reports to the police station. They are doing quite well, and we expect the police to deal with this situation with all the seriousness it deserves. I am looking forward to having this issue resolved very well” he stated.