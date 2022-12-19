The General Secretary of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Janet Nabla, has recounted circumstances that led to her assault at the delegates congress of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Madam Nabila, who led the PNC delegation to solidarise with the NDC, was reportedly attacked at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Narrating the incident, she claimed she was attacked for refusing to join NDC’s demonstrations against government and also criticising the party at any given opportunity.

She identified her attackers as some Greater Accra Regional Zongo caucus of the NDC.

“It was not just an assault but I case of battery. I was rushed to the hospital where my blood pressure was 172/112 and my temperature was 37.5 degrees the doctor told me I could have suffered a stroke. I was detained at GAEC hospital and asked to be transferred to Ridge due to the severity of the case.

“But I pleaded to be sent to a facility closer to Dome because I live around so relatives can easily come in case of any challenge,” she said in an interview on Accra-based Okay FM.

Madam Nabila claimed all attempts to get help amidst her assault proved futile as there was no security personnel in sight.

The only person who could have rescued her she said was the Chairman of the Congress Planning Committee, Alex Segbefia who she sighted but was shunned when she cried out to him.

Meanwhile, she said the case has been reported to the Ministries Police with investigations underway and vowed the PNC will follow the matter to a conclusive end to get the perpetrators to face the law.

Listen to Janet Nabila in the audio above: