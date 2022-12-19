The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has sworn into office its newly elected National Youth Organiser, George Opare Addo, despite a court order against the action.

The Amasaman High Court on Friday, December 16, granted an application for Interim Injunction against the NDC, the NDC Planning Committee Chairman, Alex Segbefia, the NDC Acting Director of Elections, Daniel Amartey, the Electoral Commission and George Opare Addo restraining them, their Agents and/or assigns from swearing in George Opare Addo as the National Youth Organizer-elect of the NDC.

The defendants were also restrained from holding Opare Addo out as the National Youth Organiser elect of the NDC.

This followed an application filed by the defeated National Youth Organiser aspirant of the NDC, Ernest Yaw Brogya Genfi, together with two other plaintiffs.

In its ruling, the court further added that the leadership of the National Democratic Congress should not recognise Pablo as the National Youth Organiser or proceed to swear him into office.

According to the Court, it granted the 10-day injunction after reading the affidavit of the plaintiff, Brogya Genfi, and listening to his lawyer, Kojo Abban.

However, the party after its 10th National Congress held at the Accra Sports Stadium which began on Saturday and ended on Sunday morning, added Opare Addo to the newly elected party executives and swore them into office as against the court order.

This is despite the confirmation of having been served with the process by the Chairman of the Legal Affairs Committee, Mr Abraham Amaliba.

“The Legal Team is here at the Congress grounds. I’m told the Party has been served now so I will take the document and we meet as a team and decide,” he said in a JoyNews interview.