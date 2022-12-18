The largest opposition party in the country – National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Saturday, December 17, held its 10th National Delegates Congress to elect new national executives.

Delegates of the party converged at the Accra Sports Stadium for the exercise, with 9,200 delegates from the 276 constituencies taking part in the exercise.



Below is the list of winners

Chairmanship

Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, former General Secretary of the party, won the chairmanship contest.

The 65-year-old politician polled 5,569 votes as against his closest contender, the incumbent National Chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo who polled 2,892.

Vice chairmanship position

For this category, eight persons contested for three slots, however, at the end of the contest the three persons below got the positions.

Awudu Sofo Azourka, Dr Sherry Ayittey and Abanga Yakubu Alhassan were elected as first, second and third vice chairpersons respectively.

General Secretary

Former Ketu South NDC MP, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, won the contest to take over from Johnson Asiedu Nketiah as General Secretary.

The former Propaganda Secretary contested with Peter Boamah Otukunor, who served as Mr Nketiah’s Deputy and Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, a former Sports Minister.

Deputy General Secretary

There were seven aspirants for the two slots available for this position.

Barbara Serwaa Asamoah retained her position as Deputy General Secretary with Gbande Foyo Mustapha.

National Organiser

The former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr Joseph Yamin, won the position.

Deputy National Organiser

Also, for this position, only two were needed out of the four contestants.

After the polls, Kobby Barlon and Elikem Kotoko were elected.

National Communications Officer

Sammy Gyamfi has been retained as the Communication Officer position after he contested unopposed.

Deputy Communications Officer

Malik Basintale and Ako Gunn were elected the deputy National Communication Officers.

Zongo Caucus Coordinator

Five persons contested for this position, however, at the end of the contest, Mamah Mohammed Cole Younger won.

NEC members

This position saw the highest number of contestants. Nineteen persons contested for five slots.

Victor Wonder Kutor, Araba Tagoe, Cecillia N. Asaga, Victoria Kuma-Mintah and Ephraim Nii Tan Sackey were elected.