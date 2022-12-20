The People’s National Convention (PNC) has announced a boycott of all programmes to be organised by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) with immediate effect.

This comes on the back of an assault on the PNC General Secretary, Janet Nabila at the NDC’s Congress at the Accra Sports Stadium over the weekend.

The party says it received an invitation from the NDC to be present and solidarise with them at the 10th National Delegates Congress but some NDC members attacked the leader of PNC’s delegation.

In a joint statement by its Communication Secretary, Samuel Ayesu, and Acting Youth Organiser Muniru Mohammed, the PNC said NDC officials who should have intervened looked on unconcerned as Madam Nabla was physically assaulted.

“Their reason was that Madam Janet Nabla has not been joining them in their demonstrations and also she has been insulting their party,” the statement claimed.

RELATED:

PNC General Secretary allegedly assaulted at NDC Congress