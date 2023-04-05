Ghanaian comedian, Benson Nana Oduro Boateng says he does not know where his children are after his battle with mental illness.

According to him, not knowing the whereabouts of his kids forms part of his recovery process after he was admitted at the Psychiatric hospital.

Speaking on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz show, the Cow n Chicken actor said his manager is in touch with his twin daughters, Ella and Bella.

“I want to take care of myself. I don’t know where they are. My manager rather knows. For now, I’m focusing on mental health” Funny Face explained.

Funny shared a strong bond with his daughters

“The love of my children sent me into that state. I was so crazy about my daughters to the extent that when they fall and cry, I cry too” he said.

